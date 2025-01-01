Supernanny Jo Frost reveals anaphylaxis diagnosis

Supernanny star Jo Frost has revealed she suffers from "life-threatening" anaphylaxis.

The British reality TV star announced her medical condition in a video posted to her Instagram over the weekend.

"I've survived more anaphylactic shocks than I'm prepared to go into detail about right now," Frost began in the clip shared with fans.

"I have anaphylaxis, a life-threatening medical condition to certain foods that will compromise my body so horrifically to the point of hospitalisation."

"Absolute millions of my community around the world, children and adults, live cautiously and anxiously navigating this journey with not nearly enough compassion, education and empathy from those who do not," she claimed.

"Today, everyone will know someone or someone who knows of one with anaphylaxis," Frost continued. "If you ignore the severity of this medical condition, it's as bad as shoving a loaded gun in my face."

The parenting expert expressed that she is "unapologetic" about her health struggle.

"I did not ask for it, and it does not define who I am and the impact that I make in the world daily," she said.

"But it does impact how I live my life daily, like the precautions I take, the energy I have to use to discern with hypervigilance."

She also asked that people educate themselves on the condition, as she doesn't want any "mumbling insults" from "ignorant" people.

Frost is best known for the UK reality television programme Supernanny UK, in which she starred from 2004 to 2008.

She has since branched off into several other reality shows worldwide.