Nicolas Cage claims Sarah Jessica Parker ghosted him amid '90s romance

Nicolas Cage has claimed Sarah Jessica Parker ghosted him when they dated in the 1990s.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, host Cohen asked the Sex and the City star to weigh in on the rumour that she and the Con Air actor were an item around the time they filmed the 1992 romantic comedy, Honeymoon in Vegas.

"Um, yes, I did (date him)," she confirmed.

Parker didn't divulge any further details about the brief romance.

But in a statement to E! News on Monday, Cage claimed the And Just Like That... actress abruptly ended the relationship after he met her mother during a dinner in New York City.

"I cared about Sarah, but I don't think I passed the mom test," the 61-year-old said. "I recall sitting down with her and her mother for dinner at The Russian Tea Room, and I don't know if it was my blue Vanson Leather motorcycle jacket (which I still have) or my sinusitis, but I didn't hear from her again."

Parker hasn't responded to Cage's comments.

The Hocus Pocus star went on to date Matthew Broderick, whom she wed in 1997. The couple share three children.

Reflecting on her romance with the Ferris Bueller's Day Off actor, Parker admitted to Cohen that she knew he was The One "pretty early on".

"I remember I had to leave to go on location to shoot a movie, and we were on East 10th street," she recounted. "I was getting in a car to go away for a while. I remember thinking, 'I think I love him. Should I say it?' Because neither one of us had said it yet... I knew he was incredible, just spending a little bit of time with him."

Cage has been married five times and has three children.