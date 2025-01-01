Tori Spelling once gave Dean McDermott her old breast implants as anniversary gift

Tori Spelling once gave her old breast implants to former husband Dean McDermott as a "DIY" anniversary gift.

During the latest instalment of her MisSpelling podcast on Monday, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress discussed her decision to have her breast implants replaced a few years ago.

Reflecting on the aftermath of the surgery, Tori revealed she convinced the doctor to let her keep the old implants and ended up having them encased in plastic.

"I gave them to Dean for our anniversary one year," she recalled. "I made bookends out of them. You know I like to DIY."

And after Tori and Dean split in 2023 after 18 years together, the Canadian actor offered to give the unconventional present back to her.

"(Dean) said, 'Do you want these back?'... And I said, 'I am offended.' And he's like, 'No. I didn't mean it like that. You know I've always loved them,'" the 52-year-old remembered. "He was like, 'You know, you could probably sell these on eBay.' I'm like, 'I would never.' And I was like, 'Wait. How much? How much do you think I can get for them? I'm just curious."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Tori admitted she wished she never got breast implants when she was 19.

In addition to not liking the way they looked in clothing, the mother-of-five noted that she has pectus excavatum - a condition where the ribs and sternum grow inward and form a dent in the chest.

"I look at my old boobs, and I'm just like, 'Oh my God. They were great,'" she sighed. "People always give me s**t about like, 'Oh my God. What's that gaping hole in your chest?' And it's a medical condition... It's a bone thing, and it's genetic. Some of my kids have it as well. Obviously, it ran in my family, and it's just, like, your bone plate is raised higher. So there's no way to ever fill in that gap. It was just something I was born with. But I hate when they're like, 'Oh God, your boobs are wrecked. Look at that.' I'm like, 'No, those are my bones. They're not wrecked. They're me.'"