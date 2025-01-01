Kim Kardashian insists she 'didn't forget' daughter North West at Paris hotel

Kim Kardashian has cleared up an old rumour suggesting she once left North West at a hotel.

Back in October 2014, the reality TV star was filmed leaving a hotel in Paris, France and walking to her car, before looking around, and returning to the building.

Kim then emerges from the hotel holding her daughter North, who was a toddler at the time.

Accordingly, fans have long speculated that she "forgot" her eldest child at the venue.

Taking to her Instagram Stories recently, Kim recalled how she decided to step out on her own first because she wanted the waiting paparazzi to capture her outfit.

"I wanted to show off the look before holding her bc (because) her outfit didn't match mine!" she wrote. "I didn't forget her!!!!"

Shortly after the footage began to circulate over a decade ago, Kim addressed the backlash by claiming she had gone to check the waiting vehicle for a car seat.

"Do u guys really think a 1 year old would be inside the lobby by herself! Oh wait she was waiting to check out lol (sic)," the entrepreneur tweeted at the time. "I went to the car to make sure the car seat was in because the day before we had a car seat issue."

Kim shares North, 12, with ex-husband Kanye West.

The Kardashians personality and the controversial rapper - who finalised their divorce in 2022 - are also parents to daughter Chicago, seven, and sons Saint, nine, and Psalm, six.