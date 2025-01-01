Sarah Jessica Parker offers update on Hocus Pocus 3

Sarah Jessica Parker has shared a new update about Hocus Pocus 3.

The Sex and the City actress starred alongside Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters in the 1993 Disney classic, and the lead trio returned as the witches in the long-awaited sequel in 2022.

Disney officials confirmed that Hocus Pocus 3 was in development two years ago, with sequel director Anne Fletcher and writer Jen D'Angelo set to return. However, there haven't been many updates on its progress since.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, Parker was asked by a viewer if there have been any more developments with the threequel.

"No more developments other than we would like to do it," she replied. "We would like to do it and we've been having some conversations."

Parker's co-star Bette Midler previously addressed the third film in July last year, calling on Disney to hurry up as they're not getting any younger.

"I haven't seen the script, but I've heard rumblings," the 79-year-old said on the QVC+ talk show Busy This Week. "I think if they're gonna, they oughta, because time is not just marching, time is barrel-a**ing to the finish line. Get us while we're still breathing, I mean, God!"

Alongside the main trio, Hocus Pocus 2 also starred younger actresses Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo and Lilia Buckingham, as well as new additions Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale and Sam Richardson.