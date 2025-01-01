Tom Holland calls Spider-Man: Brand New Day 'a breath of fresh air'

Tom Holland has described his fourth Spider-Man film as "a breath of fresh air".

The British actor has revealed that the fourth film will return to "old-school filmmaking" and feel like his first solo superhero film, 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, more than his most recent outing in 2021's No Way Home.

"I am obviously over the moon and so excited. Playing Spider-Man is like hanging out with an old pal," Holland told Flip Your Wig. "I think we were really restricted with what we could do in the last movie because of COVID. We shot the entire film on stages, and now we're really gonna lean into that old-school filmmaking and shoot in real locations."

He teased, "It's gonna feel like making Spider-Man One again, you know? It's been such a long time since I've done it, it's gonna feel like a breath of fresh air, and I think fans are going to be over the moon with what we're putting together."

Holland shared that production will begin in Glasgow and "a massive set piece" will take place in the streets of the Scottish city.

According to IMDb, Peter Parker tries to focus on college and leave his alter ego, Spider-Man, behind at the start of Brand New Day. But when a new threat endangers his friends, he must break his promise and suit up again, teaming with an unexpected ally to protect those he loves.

The Uncharted actor will once again be joined by his co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon as MJ and Ned. New additions to the cast include Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/Punisher and Sadie Sink and The Bear's Liza Colón-Zayas in undisclosed roles.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, will be released in cinemas on 31 July 2026.