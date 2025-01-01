Severance leads 2025 Emmy nominations

Severance and The Penguin lead the nominations for this year's Emmy Awards.

The sci-fi workplace drama scored 27 nominations this year, including Outstanding Drama Series and various acting categories for Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro and Zach Cherry.

It was followed closely by The Batman TV spin-off, The Penguin, with 24, including Outstanding Drama Series and recognition for lead actors Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti, among others.

Seth Rogen's Hollywood industry satire, The Studio, and The White Lotus, came close behind with 23.

Several stars made history with the nominations. At 77, Matlock star Kathy Bates has become the oldest woman to be nominated in the lead drama actress category, while Adolescence's Owen Cooper, 15, has become the youngest-ever nominee in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie category.

In addition, Harrison Ford landed the first Emmy nomination of his career for his supporting role in the comedy series Shrinking, becoming the second-oldest nominee in the history of his category at 83.

Meanwhile, directors Ron Howard and Martin Scorsese received their first-ever acting Emmy nominations for playing fictionalised versions of themselves in The Studio. They will compete with each other for the guest actor in a comedy series prize.

The Outstanding Drama Series contenders are Severance, The Pitt, The White Lotus, Andor, The Diplomat, The Last of Us, Slow Horses and Paradise. The Outstanding Comedy Series nominees are The Studio, Hacks, The Bear, Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building, Nobody Wants This, Shrinking and What We Do in the Shadows.

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will be hosted by stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on 14 September.

Here is the main list of winners:

Outstanding Drama Series

Severance

The Pitt

The White Lotus

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Slow Horses

Paradise

Outstanding Comedy Series

The Studio

Hacks

The Bear

Abbott Elementary

Only Murders in the Building

Nobody Wants This

Shrinking

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Adolescence

The Penguin

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Dying for Sex

Black Mirror

Outstanding TV Movie

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Mountainhead

The Gorge

Rebel Ridge

Nonnas

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Adam Scott - Severance

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Noah Wyle - The Pitt

Sterling K. Brown - Paradise

Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates - Matlock

Britt Lower - Severance

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

Jason Segel - Shrinking

Seth Rogen - The Studio

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart - Hacks

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Uzo Aduba - The Residence

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Stephen Graham - Adolescence

Colin Farrell - The Penguin

Cooper Koch - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Brian Tyree Henry - Dope Thief

Jake Gyllenhaal - Presumed Innocent

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Cristin Milioti - The Penguin

Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex

Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy - Sirens

Rashida Jones - Black Mirror

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Walton Goggins - The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus

Sam Rockwell - The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman - Severance

John Turturro - Severance

Zach Cherry - Severance

James Marsden - Paradise

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Carrie Coon - The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus

Parker Posey - The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt

Patricia Arquette - Severance

Julianne Nicholson - Paradise

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear

Ike Barinholtz - The Studio

Harrison Ford - Shrinking

Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live

Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons

Jeff Hiller - Somebody Somewhere

Michael Urie - Shrinking

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Catherine O'Hara - The Studio

Kathryn Hahn - The Studio

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear

Jessica Williams - Shrinking

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Owen Cooper - Adolescence

Ashley Walters - Adolescence

Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Rob Delaney - Dying for Sex

Bill Camp - Presumed Innocent

Peter Sarsgaard - Presumed Innocent

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Erin Doherty - Adolescence

Christine Tremarco - Adolescence

Jenny Slate - Dying for Sex

Chloe Sevigny - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Deirdre O'Connell - The Penguin

Ruth Negga - Presumed Innocent

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.