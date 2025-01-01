Severance leads 2025 Emmy nominations

- NEWS
Severance and The Penguin lead the nominations for this year's Emmy Awards.
The sci-fi workplace drama scored 27 nominations this year, including Outstanding Drama Series and various acting categories for Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro and Zach Cherry.
It was followed closely by The Batman TV spin-off, The Penguin, with 24, including Outstanding Drama Series and recognition for lead actors Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti, among others.
Seth Rogen's Hollywood industry satire, The Studio, and The White Lotus, came close behind with 23.
Several stars made history with the nominations. At 77, Matlock star Kathy Bates has become the oldest woman to be nominated in the lead drama actress category, while Adolescence's Owen Cooper, 15, has become the youngest-ever nominee in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie category.
In addition, Harrison Ford landed the first Emmy nomination of his career for his supporting role in the comedy series Shrinking, becoming the second-oldest nominee in the history of his category at 83.
Meanwhile, directors Ron Howard and Martin Scorsese received their first-ever acting Emmy nominations for playing fictionalised versions of themselves in The Studio. They will compete with each other for the guest actor in a comedy series prize.
The Outstanding Drama Series contenders are Severance, The Pitt, The White Lotus, Andor, The Diplomat, The Last of Us, Slow Horses and Paradise. The Outstanding Comedy Series nominees are The Studio, Hacks, The Bear, Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building, Nobody Wants This, Shrinking and What We Do in the Shadows.
The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will be hosted by stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on 14 September.
Here is the main list of winners:
Outstanding Drama Series
Severance
The Pitt
The White Lotus
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Slow Horses
Paradise
Outstanding Comedy Series
The Studio
Hacks
The Bear
Abbott Elementary
Only Murders in the Building
Nobody Wants This
Shrinking
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Adolescence
The Penguin
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Dying for Sex
Black Mirror
Outstanding TV Movie
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Mountainhead
The Gorge
Rebel Ridge
Nonnas
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Adam Scott - Severance
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Noah Wyle - The Pitt
Sterling K. Brown - Paradise
Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Kathy Bates - Matlock
Britt Lower - Severance
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters
Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
Jason Segel - Shrinking
Seth Rogen - The Studio
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart - Hacks
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Uzo Aduba - The Residence
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Stephen Graham - Adolescence
Colin Farrell - The Penguin
Cooper Koch - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Brian Tyree Henry - Dope Thief
Jake Gyllenhaal - Presumed Innocent
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Cristin Milioti - The Penguin
Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex
Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy - Sirens
Rashida Jones - Black Mirror
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Walton Goggins - The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus
Sam Rockwell - The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman - Severance
John Turturro - Severance
Zach Cherry - Severance
James Marsden - Paradise
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Carrie Coon - The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus
Parker Posey - The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt
Patricia Arquette - Severance
Julianne Nicholson - Paradise
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
Ike Barinholtz - The Studio
Harrison Ford - Shrinking
Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live
Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons
Jeff Hiller - Somebody Somewhere
Michael Urie - Shrinking
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Catherine O'Hara - The Studio
Kathryn Hahn - The Studio
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear
Jessica Williams - Shrinking
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Owen Cooper - Adolescence
Ashley Walters - Adolescence
Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Rob Delaney - Dying for Sex
Bill Camp - Presumed Innocent
Peter Sarsgaard - Presumed Innocent
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Erin Doherty - Adolescence
Christine Tremarco - Adolescence
Jenny Slate - Dying for Sex
Chloe Sevigny - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Deirdre O'Connell - The Penguin
Ruth Negga - Presumed Innocent
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.