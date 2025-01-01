Ariana Grande 'thrilled' to join Oh, the Places You'll Go!

Ariana Grande is set to lead the voice cast of Jon M Chu's upcoming film adaptation of Oh, the Places You'll Go!.

Josh Gad - who previously lent his voice to Frozen, playing Olaf the Snowman - will also star in the project, which will hit cinemas in 2028.

In a post on Instagram, Grande shared a photo of herself and Gad in a studio. She wrote on her Story, "I love this book, I love this script, I love the beautiful world of @drseuss, I love this incredible group of creative human beings."

"I am so thrilled to be a part of this one," she added, calling her costar "a brilliant joy".

Oh, the Places You'll Go! marks the latest film project Grande has signed up for since starring in Wicked, which premiered last year and was also directed by Chu.

She earned critical acclaim for her portrayal of Glinda opposite Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba in the musical, nabbing an Oscar nod for best supporting actress. The second part of the film, Wicked: For Good, will arrive in November.

Oh, the Places You'll Go! is a children's picture book, written and illustrated by Dr Seuss. It was released in 1990, and was Seuss's last book to be published during his lifetime. He died on 24 September 1991, at the age of 87.