NEWS American Idol music supervisor and husband murdered in home Newsdesk Share with :





US police are investigating a double murder reportedly involving American Idol music supervisor Robin Kaye.



The Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed that two victims, a man and a woman, were found dead with possible gunshot wounds inside a home in Encino, California on Monday. Both were 70 years old.



They were both pronounced dead at the scene. The motive is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.



Although authorities couldn't confirm the identity of the victims, TMZ reported that Kaye was found dead at the residence as well as her husband, Thomas Deluca. It's reportedly being investigated as a double homicide.



Police confirmed to Us magazine that authorities responded to calls for a welfare check.



TMZ reported that after authorities saw blood at the front entrance, they smashed a window to gain entry into the home.



A nearby resident told KTLA that the home where the shooting took place is a rental property that at one point belonged to the late rapper Juice WRLD.



Kaye worked in American Idol's music department from 2002-2023. She also worked on TV specials including the Miss Universe pageant and the NAACP Image Awards.



There has been no information released regarding a potential suspect, and reps from American Idol are yet to comment.

