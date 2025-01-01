Eminem documentary Stans set for cinema release

The Eminem-produced documentary Stans is set to launch in cinemas globally, for a limited run.

Following its critically acclaimed opening at the inaugural SXSW London earlier this year, the unconventional film will release on 7 August and run for four days only until 10 August.

The film offers a raw exploration of the 15-time Grammy winner's legendary career through the eyes of his most devoted fans.

The storyline of the documentary follows a cast of real-life 'stans' whose deep personal connections to Eminem, AKA Marshall Mathers, AKA Slim Shady, mirror some of the many themes found throughout his lyrics.

Directed by Steven Leckart, Stans was described in a press release as an examination of the "complicated relationship between one of the world's most private artists and his massive public persona".

Stans will roll out in 135 cinemas in the US and 1600 theatres across 50 territories internationally. The documentary will also show for a full week at AMC Empire 25 in New York, meaning it will qualify for the new season of film awards ceremonies.

Released in 2000, Eminem's song Stan - about an obsessive, unstable fan - struck such a nerve that the term 'stan' was officially added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2017.