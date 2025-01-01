Chris Pine and Lily-Rose Depp added to Alpha Gang cast

Chris Pine, Lily-Rose Depp, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Doona Bae have joined the cast of Alpha Gang.

The quartet have become the latest additions to the ensemble of the sci-fi comedy film from directors the Zellner brothers.

They join previously announced stars Cate Blanchett, Lea Seydoux and Dave Bautista.

When Alpha Gang was first announced last October, Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz and Steven Yeun were all set to be in the cast but have since dropped out for reasons that are unclear.

Insiders have attributed their exits to a multitude of factors, including scheduling issues.

The flick follows a group of alien invaders who are sent to conquer Earth disguised as a leather-clad 1950s biker gang.

The extraterrestrials are ruthless in their mission until they fall victim to the most contagious human condition of them all – emotion.

David and Nathan Zellner are both directing and producing the film while Blanchett and Coco Francini are producing for their Dirty Films banner.

The pair said in a joint statement previously: "The Zellner brothers' work never fails to surprise and delight us.

"In Alpha Gang, they have created a far-out world in order to lampoon something much closer to home: The hilarious, absurd, and peculiar truth of the human condition."

Pine is no stranger to sci-fi as he portrayed Captain James T. Kirk in three Star Trek movies, although he claimed last year that he was in the dark about a fourth movie in the rebooted franchise and was shocked to find out that The Flight Attendant creator Steve Yockey had been hired to write the script for the potential project.

The 44-year-old actor told Business Insider: "I honestly don't know.

"There was something in the news of a new writer coming on board. I thought there was already a script, but I guess I was wrong, or they decided to pivot. As it's always been with Trek, I just wait and see."

It wasn't the first time that Chris has bemoaned the lack of clarity about a possible fourth film as he complained that the cast are always the "last people" to find out about new developments.

The Wonder Woman star said: "In Star Trek land, the actors are usually the last people to find out anything. I know costume designers that have read scripts before the actors.

"It doesn't really foster the greatest sense of partnership, but it's how it's always been. I love the character. I love the people. I love the franchise. But to try to change the system in which things are created – I just can't do it. I don't have the energy."

The fourth Star Trek movie has been stuck in development hell for several years but Roddenberry Entertainment chief Trevor Roth told fans to expect a new film in the "very near future" last year.

He told Screen Rant: "I am not able to say much, but I can say that it is Paramount's intent to figure out the Star Trek side of movies and what's going on there. There's every intent of a new movie coming out in the very near future.

"There's a lot of secrecy around what's going to happen there. But there is a plan getting into place. And we're very excited to see it return to the big screen."