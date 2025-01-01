Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp to reunite with Robert Eggers on Werwulf - report

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp are reportedly set to reunite with their Nosferatu director Robert Eggers for his new movie Werwulf.

The British actor is set to star in the werewolf horror film, while Rose-Depp is in talks to join him, according to reports.

The duo previously worked with Eggers on the 2024 Gothic vampire horror Nosferatu. Rose-Depp had the lead role as Ellen Hutter, a woman with a psychic connection with the vampire, and Taylor-Johnson played Friedrich Harding, the husband of Ellen's best friend.

Eggers will direct the upcoming horror from a script he co-wrote with Icelandic novelist and poet Sjón, with whom he wrote his 2022 Viking epic The Northman.

Werwulf, which is slated to open in U.S. cinemas on Christmas Day next year, is set in 13th-century England and features Old English dialogue.

Earlier this year, Eggers teased the film during a Q&A, saying, "It's a medieval werewolf movie. And it's also the darkest thing I've ever written. By far."

That is a big claim, considering Eggers' previous films - including The Witch and The Lighthouse - have all been rather dark.

Taylor-Johnson, who remains the frontrunner to take over the coveted role of James Bond from Daniel Craig, was most recently seen in Danny Boyle's zombie horror 28 Years Later. His upcoming projects include the thrillers Fuze and Blood on Snow.

Meanwhile, Depp was added to the cast of the alien invasion comedy Alpha Gang alongside Chris Pine and Kelvin Harrison Jr. earlier this week. They join previously announced stars Cate Blanchett, Léa Seydoux, Dave Bautista, and Riley Keough.