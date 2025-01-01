Colin Farrell 'very close' to reading script for The Batman Part II

Colin Farrell is "very close" to reading the script for The Batman sequel.

The Irish actor made his debut as mobster Oswald 'Oz' Cobb/The Penguin in the 2022 superhero film The Batman and reprised his role for the spin-off TV series The Penguin last year.

Farrell, who scored an Emmy nomination for his performance on Tuesday, revealed to Deadline that he's excited to read what writer-director Matt Reeves has come up with for the movie sequel.

"I'm very close to it. I can't wait. I'm going to have to block out a few hours when that happens and really put the kettle on and put a nice cup of tea on and pay attention," the Banshees of Inisherin star said. "Matt is an extraordinary writer and a highly intelligent artist. I will imagine that the script will be riveting and incredibly deep and he's taken he's time with it and that's because he's a perfectionist."

He added, "I'll be excited to read it and I'm going to read it soon."

Earlier this month, DC Studios co-head James Gunn revealed that he'd read The Batman Part II script and it was "great".

Production on the sequel, which will once again star Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, will begin later this year ahead of a release in October 2027.

In addition to Pattinson and Farrell, Jeffrey Wright is set to return as police lieutenant James Gordon, and Andy Serkis will reprise his role as butler Alfred Pennyworth.

With 24 nods, The Penguin is the second-most-nominated TV show at the Emmys this year. Farrell, who has already won a Golden Globe for his role, was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.