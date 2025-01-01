Dax Shepard posts naked photo of Kristen Bell to celebrate Emmys nod

Dax Shepard has posted a naked photo of his wife Kristen Bell to celebrate her Emmy nomination.

The actress was recognised in the Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series category when the 2025 Primetime Emmy Nominations were announced on Tuesday.

After Kristen received the nod for her performance as Joanne in the hit Netflix series Nobody Wants This, her husband of 11 years shared a cheeky image with his 4.1 million followers to celebrate her achievement.

In the photo, Kristen was seen posing in a downward dog position wearing just a pair of blue knee high socks as she practised yoga in the garden.

"People might not know everything that happens behind the scenes in order to create an Emmy nominated performance like Kristen's," the actor wrote in the accompanying caption on Instagram. "This may or may not have been a part of her training, but it felt right. CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!"

The couple's famous friends wasted no time reacting to the post.

Gwyneth Paltrow commented, "Oh my God, Dax," while Nina Dobrev appeared impressed with the pose and wrote: "Hahahaha yesssss go girl ! suns out buns out for that Emmy!!!"

Kristen also took to social media to celebrate her nomination on Tuesday.

The 44-year-old actress posted a photo of her reaction upon hearing she was in the running for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series. The image showed her open mouthed with shock during a Zoom call with series creator Erin Foster.

A second photo captured Erin looking tearful as she learned the show had also received a nod for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Kristen captioned the Instagram post: "finding out I was nominated for an Emmy - finding out @erinfoster was nominated for an Emmy!!!!"