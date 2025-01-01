Anna Camp reacts to Emmys snub: 'I gave the performance of my career'

Anna Camp has revealed her frustration after missing out on an Emmy nomination.

The actress was tipped to receive a nod following her performance as identical twins Reagan and Maddie Lockwood in the fifth season of Netflix show You. However, when the 2025 Primetime Emmy Nominations were announced on Tuesday, Anna's name was missing from the list. After the news broke, Anna took to social media to share her disappointment.

The 42-year-old star posted a photo of her You character looking confused while reading a message on her phone.

To accompany the image, Anna wrote on Instagram: "Me reading about the nominations this morning knowing I gave one of the best performances of my life while also trying to be happy for everyone and while also remembering I vowed to stop drinking during the week."

The Pitch Perfect star's post sparked a flurry of supportive responses from fans who agreed she had deserved a nomination.

One follower wrote: "not one but TWO of the greatest performances i've ever seen- love you so much anna. you inspire me!!!"

Another fan insisted: "I thought you were incredible on You and greatly deserve the recognition for your performance...across both characters," while a third declared, "We love you QUEEN!"

Anna's girlfriend, stylist Jade Whipkey, also made her feelings clear about the snub.

"BLOWN AWAY," she wrote in response to Anna's post. "Not many people ever get the chance to play twins and NO ONE has ever done it like you did. Take notes Hollywood."