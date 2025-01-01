Katherine Schwarzenegger hired 'stepparenting coach' before marrying Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger hired a "stepparenting coach" soon after she got engaged to Chris Pratt.

In an interview for the Parenting & You with Dr. Shefali podcast on Tuesday, the author-entrepreneur opened up about her experience of becoming a stepmother to the Guardians of the Galaxy actor's 12-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

"Number one thing I say is get a stepparenting therapist or stepparenting coach, because I got that right when we got engaged, and it's been incredibly helpful for me and also just understanding my role as a stepparent," she explained. "Stepparenting, like parenting, has no handbook. Because I have the benefit of being in both roles. Stepparenting is extra confusing because you aren't a parent, you're not a nanny, you're not an assistant. You have responsibilities in all of those areas but you're not either of them. It's a confusing thing to try to navigate where you fit in."

Katherine and Chris married in 2019. They are also parents to daughters Lyla, four, and Eloise, three, and baby son Ford.

And while learning to navigate different dynamics can be tough, the 35-year-old insisted it is worth the effort in the long run.

"It takes a lot of work, but it works when everybody is willing to put in the work. And when it comes to ego, that definitely pops up for me, for sure, and I always go back to understanding that this isn't about me, it's about the child," the activist continued.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Chris admitted being a stepparent can often be a "thankless" role.

"If a parent is in there doing the hard work of creating structure for a child and holding children accountable, and it's not a biological child, it can feel thankless," he added. "But it's a really, really important job."