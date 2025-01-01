Sarah Pidgeon addresses backlash over portrayal of 'beloved' Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy

Sarah Pidgeon has addressed "strong opinions" over her portrayal of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in American Love Story.

The Wilds actress plays the late fashion publicist in the upcoming FX project, while Paul Kelly takes on the role of her husband, John F. Kennedy Jr.

Fans were dismayed about her hair and wardrobe when paparazzi captured photos of the actors doing camera tests last month, and Sarah defended the Ryan Murphy-produced series during an interview on Monday night.

"I know how special Carolyn is to me and I understand how widely beloved she is, so this role comes with a lot of responsibility - and I'm not surprised that people have strong opinions about it," she told Variety at the Los Angeles premiere of I Know What You Did Last Summer. "That's what makes her such an interesting person. I mean, not only how she dressed, but the woman who worked at Calvin Klein and the person that JFK Jr. fell in love with. She's a human being beyond just these pictures. She really resonates with a lot of people, and she certainly does with me."

Sarah went on to note that she has been inspired by Carolyn's spirit while working on the show.

"I could talk for a while about everything there is about her. It's been really, really fulfilling and incredibly special to do it on camera," the 29-year-old smiled.

American Love Story is set to premiere in February 2026.

The first instalment is expected to focus on JFK Jr. and Carolyn's whirlwind courtship and marriage in 1996.

JFK Jr., the son of U.S. President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, style icon Carolyn, and her sister, Lauren Bessette, died in a plane crash in 1999.