Nick Cannon blames 'careless activity' for welcoming five children in one year

Nick Cannon has admitted "careless activity" was the reason why he welcomed five children in just one year.

The Masked Singer host shares 12 children with six different women, and back in 2022, he welcomed son Legendary with Bre Tiesi, daughter Onyx with LaNisha Cole, son Rise with Brittany Bell, daughter Beautiful with Abby De La Rosa, and daughter Halo with Alyssa Scott.

Asked about his unconventional family dynamic in an interview for Vulture published on Tuesday, Nick insisted he wasn't trying to follow in the footsteps of Elon Musk by having 14 children.

Instead, the TV presenter conceded his large, blended family was a "by-product of his eagerness to appease the women he was dating or his single friends who wanted kids".

Nick also acknowledged that he didn't plan to have five children in under 12 months.

"It was also a little bit of, like, 'OK, God, how did I have five kids in one year?' Probably careless activity," the 44-year-old continued.

However, Nick won't rule out the possibility of having even more kids.

"There was a point in time where I was just like, 'Nah, I'm done.' And, then I was like, 'Who am I to say that?' It seemed like it was such an emphatic thing," he added. "I never imagined that I would have 12 kids. So, it's one of those things where I love children. I love my life, and if it could keep going in the direction that it's going, why not?"

Meanwhile, Nick is gearing up to drop a new podcast, titled Nick Cannon @ Night.

The project, in which he will offer relationship advice, is set to begin airing later in the year.