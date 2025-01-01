Emma Watson banned from driving for six months

Emma Watson was banned from driving for six months on Wednesday after being caught speeding.

The Harry Potter star was slapped with the ban in High Wycombe Magistrates' Court after admitting to driving her Audi S3 at 38mph in a 30mph zone in Oxford, England on 31 July 2024.

Watson, 35, was later charged by post and pleaded guilty to the offence in March.

During Wednesday's sentencing, the court heard that the Beauty and the Beast star already had nine penalty points on her licence before the speeding incident occurred.

In the U.K., a person can be temporarily disqualified from driving after getting 12 or more points on their licence.

Watson's lawyer, Mark Haslam, told the court that his client "fully understands her position and will accept her punishment" and asked District Judge Arvind Sharma to "give her credit for the plea of guilty".

According to Metro, he added that the Little Women star is a student but "a lady in a position to pay an appropriate fine".

In addition to three points on her licence and a six-month driving ban, Watson was also ordered to pay a fine of $1,400 (£1,044) within 28 days.

Watson, who did not attend the hearing, has been studying for a master's degree in creative writing at the University of Oxford since 2023. She launched a sustainable gin brand, Renais, with her brother Alex the same year.

Coincidentally, fellow Harry Potter actress Zoe Wanamaker was also fined for speeding on the same day and in the same court as Watson.

Wanamaker, who played flying instructor Madam Hooch, admitted to driving 46mph in a 40mph zone on 7 August 2024.

The 76-year-old was given the same fine and number of penalty points. She also had nine points on her licence already, meaning she has also been disqualified from driving for six months.