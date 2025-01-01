Diego Luna to play dangerous prisoner in Eleven Days

Diego Luna will star opposite Taylor Kitsch in Eleven Days.

The Andor actor will portray ruthless prisoner Federico Carrasco, who comes up against Jim Estelle (Kitsch), the head of the Texas Department of Corrections when he takes over the jail and holds dozens hostage for 11 days when his planned escape goes wrong.

Concussion director Peter Landesman will helm the movie from a screenplay originally written by Kevin Sheridan and revised by the filmmaker.

The film, which will shoot in Texas in September, is based on the book Eleven Days In Hell: The 1974 Carrasco Prison Siege at Huntsville, Texas by William T. Harper.

Diego has recently received rave reviews for the second season of Star Wars spin-off series Andor, in which he reprised his Rogue One role as Cassian Andor.

And the 45-year-old star - who has Jeronimo, 16, and 15-year-old Fiona with ex-wife Camila Sodi - previously admitted working on the TV series was a "dream come true".

He told SFX magazine: “I’m happy to go back to a galaxy far, far away. It’s a dream come true.

“I’ll tell you how it felt. I was the coolest dad when I told my kids I was doing that film.

“When my son, that’s the one that connects the most with this universe, was watching the film he went, ‘My dad is the best!’

“Then we die at the end. My son just looked at me… ‘But you died.’

“So it’s like, ‘Well, you’re cool but not that cool!’ And now I can tell him I can be back on his top 10 list of coolness.”

When shooting ‘Rogue One’, Diego was often hoping something would go wrong and a scene would need another take because he had so much fun piloting the spaceships.

He said: “On the movie, I had a session with a real pilot and I got a lot of information from him.

“The only thing I can tell you is, there is no other feeling like going into hyperspace. When you go, ‘Whoosh!’ and that thing goes crazy, it feels amazing.

“Every take I was like, ‘Oh please, I hope someone did something wrong, I want to go again.’ I mean, it was the nicest thing.

“The cockpit has this system underneath that makes it move. And then in front of you, you have this huge projection that shows you what you are going to be flying through.

“So it’s as close to flying as could be and quite an experience.”