Lili Reinhart to star in The Loev Hypothesis

Lili Reinhart is to star in The Love Hypothesis.

The 28-year-old actress will lead the cast of the adaptation of Ali Hazelwood's New York Times best-selling novel for Amazon MGM Studios and MRC, and will also executive produce the movie.

The Love Hypothesis sees Biology PhD candidate Olive Smith and tyrannical professor Dr. Adam Carlsen embark on a fake romance to see their calculated theories on love get thrown into chaos.

Claire Scanlon will direct the movie from a script by The Sleepover scribe Sarah Rothschild, while Elizabeth Cantillon will produce and Lili and author Ali serving as executive producers.

Announcing the movie, Ali - who released The Love Hypothesis in 2021 and saw it spend 10 months on the New York Times bestseller list - said in a statement: “Honestly, I still can’t believe this is happening? Elizabeth Cantillon, Claire Scanlon, and Lili Reinhart have all created, produced, or starred in works that I’m absolutely feral about, and I am beyond honoured that they’re choosing to bring their talent to this project. Books and films are very different media, and I have complete trust in this brilliant team.

"I cannot wait to see the final product they’ll come up with. I hope they have as much fun filming as I had while writing the book.”

The project has been announced just weeks after it was revealed Lili was to appear opposite Paul Walter Hauser in the comedy thriller The Very Best People.

Brian Swibel’s upcoming film is his directorial debut and the two stars will appear alongside Tim Roth, Jake Lacey, Jai Courtney and Kerry Bishe.

While plot details are being kept under wraps, Deadline reports The Very Best People will be based on John Lavelle’s stage play of the same name, and is due to enter production in New York on 22 May.

Set in a Staten Island pub, The Very Best People follows two childhood friends who, after the mysterious shooting of a disgraced NYPD detective, embark on a misguided mission for redemption.

Armed with conspiracy theories and a warped sense of patriotism, they plot to confront the so-called “Deep State”, leading to a series of absurd and violent events, including a light-hearted kidnapping.

Lavelle is also due to write the movie’s script alongside Blades of Glory scribe Craig Cox.

The Very Best People will be produced by Brent Emery, Justin Klosky, Alex Peace-Power, Tara Smith and Bita Khorrami for Swibel’s Triptyk Studios alongside Bonnie Timmermann.