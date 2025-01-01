Simone Biles wins top awards at 2025 ESPYs

Simone Biles won two trophies at the ESPYS on Wednesday night, including the Women's Best Athlete award.

The 11-time Olympic medalist also claimed the night's first award, Best Championship Performance for her efforts at the Paris Games. She won three golds and a silver there while helping the US women's gymnasts win their first team title since 2016.

She beat Stephen Curry, Freddie Freeman and Rory McIlroy to the prize.

"That was very unexpected, especially in a category of all men," Biles said after kissing her husband, Chicago Bears footballer Jonathan Owens.

"I'm honoured to receive this award. The recognition means more than you guys know. I would like to thank the people who have stood with me on this journey - my teammates, my competitors, my coaches, family and fans - who have lifted me up every step of the way. I wouldn't be standing here without all of you.

"Having a strong support system that understands your dreams, who are willing to show up for you, not just when you're winning, but when you're struggling, too, is really important," Biles continued.

"My sincere gratitude, appreciation and love to all of you who have stood with me on this magical journey, all the highs, lows, twists and turns along the way."

The annual awards show, produced by ESPN since 1993, brought people across the sports world to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.