Blake Lively deposition postponed

Blake Lively will have to wait another two weeks to give her sworn statement against Justin Baldoni.

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, Lively's deposition - which was set to take in New York City on 17 July - has been postponed until 31 July.

The pushback was agreed upon by both teams after social media guru Jed Wallace was dismissed from the case earlier on Wednesday, for jurisdictional reasons.

Lively has until 30 July to refile. Lively and Baldoni's camps need time to look over the complaint, which could potentially alter the deposition.

A deposition is the sworn testimony of a witness or party in a legal case, given outside of the courtroom. It's a key part of the discovery process in civil lawsuits, used to gather information and evidence before a trial. The person giving the testimony is called the deponent.

A spokesperson for Lively told Us in a statement, "Ms Lively respects the Court's decision, which has nothing to do with the merits of her allegations about Mr Wallace's role in the smear campaign, and relates solely to the procedural question of whether he is subject to jurisdiction in New York or elsewhere.

"We currently are evaluating our numerous options for holding Mr Wallace accountable for the pivotal role he served in the retaliatory effort that Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties paid him at least tens of thousands of dollars a month to perform."