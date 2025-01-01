Gwyneth Paltrow ended friendship with Madonna after tense vacation

Gwyneth Paltrow reportedly stopped talking to Madonna following an awkward moment on a vacation.

In an excerpt from Amy Odell's new book, Gwyneth: The Biography, published by People on Wednesday, the author claims the Oscar-winning actress's longtime friendship with the Queen of Pop crumbled in the late 2000s.

According to a source, Madonna once showed up on an island where Gwyneth and then-husband Chris Martin were on holiday.

"Madonna seemed to know that Gwyneth would be there, which Gwyneth seemed to find strange," an insider told the writer.

However, the relationship reached "breaking point" when Madonna allegedly "went off" on her daughter Lourdes Leon, now 28, during a "big group dinner".

The source asserted Gwyneth and Chris were "disgusted" by the Hung Up hitmaker's alleged behaviour.

"I can't be around this woman anymore. She's awful," the Coldplay frontman allegedly told the Goop entrepreneur, to which she apparently agreed and "ended the friendship".

Representatives for Gwyneth, Chris, and Madonna have not yet responded to the claims in the book.

The Shakespeare in Love star and the English singer were married from 2003 until their divorce was finalised in 2016. They share daughter Apple, 21, and son Moses, 19.

Gwyneth: The Biography will be available to purchase from 31 July.