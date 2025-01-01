Sarah Michelle Gellar rejects Jennifer Love Hewitt feud rumours

Sarah Michelle Gellar has explained why she didn't take photos with Jennifer Love Hewitt at the I Know What You Did Last Summer premiere.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress stepped out at the screening of the new slasher movie, a follow-up to the 1997 film of the same name, in Los Angeles on Monday night.

After the event, Sarah took to Instagram to praise her husband Freddie Prinze Jr.'s performance in the project, and laud director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Sam Lansky.

"I love this movie sooooo much and this cast!!" the 48-year-old gushed.

A short time later, Sarah's comments section was inundated with followers asking why she didn't pose with Jennifer at the premiere, with many questioning whether the pair was feuding.

Accordingly, the Dexter: Original Sin star returned to the platform to shut down the claims.

"For everyone asking - I never got to see @jenniferlovehewitt who is fantastic in the movie. I was inside with my kids when the big carpet happened," she noted. "And unfortunately JLH didn't come to the after party. If you have ever been to one of these it's crazy. I sadly didn't get pics with most of the cast. But that doesn't change how amazing I think they all are."

To conclude her message, Sarah emphasised: "Unfortunately some things happen only in real life and not online."

Sarah starred alongside Jennifer and Freddie in the 1997 horror, but did not return for the new chapter because her character is dead.

The new instalment, which opens in cinemas on Friday, also stars Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, and Jonah Hauer-King.