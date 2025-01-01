Ryan Gosling and Will Ferrell in talks to star in action-comedy Tough Guys

Ryan Gosling and Will Ferrell are in talks to lead the upcoming action-comedy Tough Guys.

The Oscar-nominated Barbie actor and Step Brothers funnyman are set to star in and produce the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios project, which is based on a script by Daniel Gold. A director has yet to be announced.

Gosling and Ferrell will play two henchmen who are fed up with feeling disposable. They break free from the criminal underworld and rewrite the rules as they abandon their ruthless boss and dodge the elite assassin on their trail, according to the official logline.

Gold posted the casting news on Instagram and wrote, "Overwhelmed with gratitude. I wrote this script at my kitchen table across from my dog, in between shifts for a stupid part time job. And some amazing people helped turn it into THIS!"

In addition to acting, Gosling is also in talks to produce Tough Guys with Jessie Henderson via their General Admission banner, and Ferrell is in negotiations to produce with Jessica Elbaum for their Gloria Sanchez company.

Both stars already have a relationship with the bosses at Amazon MGM Studios; Ferrell recently starred alongside Reese Witherspoon in the wedding comedy You're Cordially Invited, and filmed Judgment Day alongside Zac Efron and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Meanwhile, Gosling will next be seen in the sci-fi movie Project Hail Mary in March 2026. He is expected to appear alongside directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller at a panel for the film during San Diego Comic-Con in California next week.