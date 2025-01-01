Christina Applegate set to release memoir

Christina Applegate has written an autobiography.

The Dead to Me actress will release her debut memoir, You With the Sad Eyes, via the publisher Little, Brown and Company in March 2026.

You With the Sad Eyes will cover the 53-year-old's life and legacy, beginning with her tumultuous childhood in '70s Los Angeles, her early years on set as a child actor and the difficulties that plagued her rise to fame.

According to a press release, the Anchorman star will chronicle her perseverance through abuse, abandonment, insecurities, self-doubt, body dysmorphia and assault, as well as her coming to terms with her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis.

In a statement, Applegate explained that she decided to write the memoir after her 2021 MS diagnosis "forced (her) to slow down".

"I've had a career in TV and film since I was 3 years old, and I loved it. But with MS, all the things I thought were important shifted. For a long time, it felt impossible to find the meaning in everything I've been through, but for the first time in my life I've been able to stop and reflect," she shared.

"It's scary - not gonna lie - to finally decide to tell it all. But no matter how dark it gets, I wrote this because I truly believe that books can make people feel less alone. I promise, You With the Sad Eyes won't be some big violin scratching for my life. But it will be real. It will be filled with the ups and downs, the humor and grief of life. So here I am. Real me. Lots to say."

As a result of her diagnosis, Applegate last appeared on screen in 2022. In addition to writing her memoir, she also hosts a podcast called MeSsy with fellow actress and MS sufferer Jamie-Lynn Sigler.