Denise Richards accuses Aaron Phypers of abuse in restraining order request

Denise Richards has been granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order against her estranged husband Aaron Phypers.

In the restraining order request, which was filed on Wednesday, the Wild Things actress accused Phypers of physical and verbal abuse and alleged that he even threatened to kill her.

According to Us Weekly, she wrote in the filing, "Throughout our relationship, Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack, threaten to kill me, hold me down with his knee on my back to the point where I would have to plead with him to get off me so that he would not kill me and hack into my laptop and phone and download all of my text messages."

Richards, 54, also submitted photos of herself with a black eye, which she claimed was caused by Phypers striking her.

Throughout the documents, the TV personality detailed several instances of alleged abuse, most recently on 4 and 5 July, when he allegedly "got within two inches of my face and screamed at me degrading profanities". The following day, he allegedly "chased me and grabbed both of my arms forcefully and pushed me and dragged me to the ground" and threatened that Richards would "disappear" if she called the police.

He has denied the allegations, telling the publication, "Not true. Conjured up. I have the real evidence."

Phypers listed 4 July as the date of their separation when he filed for divorce from The World Is Not Enough star on 7 July.

According to TMZ, a judge granted the temporary restraining order, and it will last until 8 August, when they are next due in court.

In the meantime, Phypers must stay at least 100 yards (91 metres) away from Richards, her home, her workplace and her vehicle.

Richards got married to Phypers in 2018, and he subsequently adopted her adoptive daughter Eloise.

The star also shares two adult daughters, Sami and Lola, with her ex-husband Charlie Sheen.