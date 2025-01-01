Barbara Broccoli hails 'fantastic filmmaker' Denis Villeneuve

Barbara Broccoli is "thrilled" Denis Villeneuve is directing the next James Bond movie.

The 65-year-old producer has given up creative control of the Bond franchise to Amazon MGM Studios, but she's convinced that Denis is the perfect candidate to helm the next movie.

During an appearance on the Kermode on Film podcast, Barbara said: "He’s a fantastic filmmaker - I’m thrilled he’s going to be doing it."

Amy Pascal and David Heyman have replaced Barbara and Michael G. Wilson as producers on the next Bond film.

However, Barbara - who is a producer on the musical adaptation of Sing Street - still has lots of career ambitions that she wants to achieve.

Asked if she would be "removed" or "hands on" with the next Bond movie, the producer replied: "You know, I did it for 44 years and I loved every minute of it, but I’m getting up there now and there’s a lot of things I want to do … like this beautiful musical. I’m doing a lot of other things. I have other movies I want to make and other stage shows."

Denis, 57, previously revealed that he intends to "honour the tradition" of the Bond franchise.

The filmmaker said in a statement: "Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr. No with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory.

"I intend to honour the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honour. Amy, David and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust."

Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney has recently been tipped to play a Bond girl in Denis' upcoming movie.

The 27-year-old actress has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent years, starring in TV shows such as Euphoria and The Handmaid's Tale, and Denis thinks she's perfectly suited to the role of a Bond girl.

A source recently told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Sydney is the top name on the casting sheet for Bond.

"Denis believes she is hugely talented, as well as having an alluring appeal to younger generations, vital in modernising the franchise."

Sydney and Denis have already spent time together, and the director has "admired her stratospheric rise" over recent years.

The insider continued: "They've hung out together a lot and he has admired her stratospheric rise.

"Plus Sydney has the quality of being athletic and able to perform physical scenes, as well as being feminine and following in the legacy of the Bond girls."