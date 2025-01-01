Aubrey O'Day reveals lip-filler regret

Aubrey O'Day has shared that she regrets some of her cosmetic procedures.

The Danity Kane alum, who recently shared that ex Donald Trump Jr made her feel "the most beautiful", has opened up about scaling back her surgically enhanced look, and why she chose to reverse some of the work she's had done over the years.

"I got lip fillers that were invading my face," she shared in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"I thought they looked good until they took them away, and I got to see that I was tripping."

She went on, "I'm so happy those lips are off my face 'cause when I see photos with the lip injections, I'm disgusted.

"I thought I was killing it, and I was not ever killing it with those big, giant... when people would say 'duck lips', I'd be like, 'They're just jealous.' Oh no, they were trying to tell me.

"Some people aren't haters, some people are really trying to guide you better. And I was looking in the mirror, and I thought it looked good.

"I was just keeping up with the Joneses, and it was just taking over my face."

The singer and TV personality, who has recently had a breast lift, concluded, "You can really look much younger if you get rid of that stuff."