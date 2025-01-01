Joaquin Phoenix confesses 'regret' over 'horrible' Letterman interview

Joaquin Phoenix has confessed his "regret" over a "horrible" interview with David Letterman.

The Walk the Line star returned to The Late Show for the first time since 2009, 15 years after attempting a stunt that left then-host David Letterman baffled.

Joaquin, 50, admitted he had major remorse over the disastrous interview, which was intended to promote his movie I'm Still Here, about a failed hip-hop star.

He had chosen to appear on the show in character, without telling his host - which led to so much confusion and awkwardness, it made global headlines.

"It was horrible," the Oscar winner reflected this week when he returned to the show, now hosted by Stephen Colbert. "It was so uncomfortable. I regret it, I'll never do it again. I'm so sorry."

Joaquin explained he had thought keeping David, now 78, in the dark would make the interview more impactful.

"I just always wanted to get this reaction and see how I would respond to that," he said. "So it was beneficial for no one to know, except when needed."

He added that while the notoriety of the trainwreck interview meant his PR stunt had worked, the experience was too painful to repeat.

"It was strange because in some ways, it was a success," Joaquin recalled, "and it was also just one of the worst nights of my life."