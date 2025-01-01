Kate Bosworth and Justin Long welcome first child - report

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long have reportedly become first-time parents.

On Thursday, editors at Page Six claimed the Blue Crush actress and the Dodgeball actor recently welcomed a baby girl via surrogate.

The source didn't divulge the infant's name or birthday.

Representatives for Bosworth, 42, and Long have not yet commented on the happy news.

The pair met on the set of the movie House of Darkness and started publicly dating in early 2022. They tied the knot the following year.

And in a post to celebrate Bosworth turning 41 in January 2024, Long hinted that they planned to expand their family.

"One day our kids might ask me, 'Dad, why did you write sappy things about Mom on that old Instagram app? The one you won't let us use?'" the 47-year-old wrote. "And I'll say, 'Well, _____, because there are a lot of poisonous things on the Internet but your mom always inspires me to put good things into the world. Besides, I know reading those old posts touched her and made her smile. And I've been so blessed to have experienced so many fun, wondrous things in this life - things for which I'll never be able to properly express my gratitude - but of all those joys, touching your Mom and making her smile are my favorites.'"

Previously, Bosworth was married to director Michael Polish from 2013 until they separated in August 2021.

The divorce was finalised in March 2023.