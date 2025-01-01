Samuel L. Jackson confirmed to headline first TV series

Samuel L. Jackson has officially signed on to headline his first TV series.

On Thursday, producers at Paramount+ announced that The Hateful Eight actor will star in a new show titled NOLA King, a spinoff of Sylvester Stallone's Tulsa King.

Jackson's character, Russell Lee Washington Jr., will be introduced in the third season of Tulsa King, which is slated to premiere in September.

"Nola King follows Russell Lee Washington Jr. who, after befriending Dwight Manfredi (Stallone) during a 10-year stint in federal prison, is sent to Tulsa by New York's Renzetti crime family to take Dwight out once and for all," a summary reads. "Inspired by what Dwight created in Tulsa and impressed with the possibilities of second chances, Washington returns to New Orleans, the home he abandoned 40 years ago, to rekindle his relationship with his family and friends, and to take control of the city he left behind."

Jackson, 76, has not yet commented on the role.

However, Stallone is thrilled to welcome the Hollywood icon to the franchise.

"(Co-CEO of Paramount Global) Chris McCarthy came to me with a game-changing idea: to elevate my show beyond a mob boss series, creating a dynamic, family-driven franchise," the Rocky star commented. "I was immediately on board. Sam Jackson is the only choice to anchor this new adventure in NOLA and David Glasser and 101 (Studios) are the perfect partner to bring it to life."

Jackson, Stallone, and Taylor Sheridan will serve as executive producers.

While the Nick Fury actor has appeared in limited series such as The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey and Marvel's Secret Invasion, NOLA King will mark the first time he has led what is planned to be an ongoing programme.