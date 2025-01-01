Kate Beckinsale announces death of mother Judy Loe

Kate Beckinsale has announced the death of her beloved mother, Judy Loe.

On Thursday, the Serendipity actress took to Instagram to share that her mum had passed away earlier this week at the age of 78.

In July 2024, Kate revealed that Judy, also an actress, had been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.

"I don't want to post this. I am only posting this because I have had to register my mother's death certificate and it will soon become public record," she began. "She died the night of July 15th in my arms after immeasurable suffering. I have not picked all the best photos, nor the best videos, because I cannot bear to go through my camera roll yet."

Kate went on to apologise to any of Judy's friends who learned of her death via the press.

However, she admitted she didn't have the capacity to go through her mum's phone as she was "paralysed" with grief.

"Jude was the compass of my life, the love of my life, my dearest friend. The vastness and huge heart of this tiny woman has touched so many people who love her dearly. She has been brave in so many ways, forgiving sometimes too much, believing in the ultimate good in people and the world is so dim without her that it is nearly impossible to bear," the 51-year-old continued.

To conclude the emotional message, Kate expressed her love for Judy.

"Mama, I love you so much. This has been my greatest fear since finding my father dead at five and I am here. Oh my Mama.. I'm sorry, I'm so sorry. I am so sorry," she added.

Kate's father, Porridge star Richard Beckinsale, died of a heart attack at the age of 31 in 1979, while her stepfather, Roy Battersby, passed away at the age of 87 in January 2024.