Jimmy Kimmel blasts CBS over decision to cancel Stephen Colbert's talk show

Jimmy Kimmel has blasted network executives at CBS for cancelling his fellow late-night host Stephen Colbert's talk show.

Colbert announced on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday that the CBS programme - and the Late Show franchise altogether - would be coming to an end in May 2026.

In response to the news, Kimmel posted a video of his friend's announcement on his Instagram Stories and blasted the network.

"Love you Stephen. F**k you and all your Sheldons CBS," the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host fired, presumably referring to the character Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory. CBS executives have so far made two Sheldon spin-offs, Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.

Meanwhile, Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen, who worked at CBS for 10 years at the start of his career, told Deadline that it was "a sad day for late-night television".

"I think Stephen Colbert is a singular talent. He's going to have an incredible next chapter," he said. "I can't believe CBS is turning off the lights at 11:30 after the local news. I'm stunned. He's one of three late-night shows deemed worthy enough for an Emmy nomination. He produces a brilliant show."

Hollywood stars also reacted to the cancellation of the show, which was nominated for an Outstanding Talk Series Emmy earlier this week.

"Sorry to hear @CBS is canceling one of the best shows they have," Ben Stiller wrote on X. "Wishing all the people who work so hard on that show all the best."

Underneath a video of Colbert's announcement on Instagram, Adam Scott commented, "Love you Stephen. This is absolute bulls**t, and I for one am looking forward to the next 10 months of shows."

Meanwhile, Rachel Zegler wrote, "I am extremely sad. I adore you, Stephen," and former Late Show bandleader Jon Batiste added, "The greatest to ever do it."

The cancellation comes shortly after Colbert, who took over from David Letterman in 2015, criticised executives at CBS's parent company, Paramount, for settling a lawsuit for $16 million (£12 million) filed by U.S. President Donald Trump over the editing of an interview for 60 Minutes with former Vice President Kamala Harris.

In a statement, CBS executives insisted that The Late Show's cancellation was "purely a financial decision" and "not related in any way to the show's performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount", seemingly referring to the settlement and Skydance's ongoing acquisition of the company.