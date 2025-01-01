Lindsay Lohan: 'Parenting is the wildest adventure of my life'

Lindsay Lohan has revealed parenthood is the "wildest adventure" of her life.

The 39-year-old actress welcomed son Luai with her husband Bader Shammas in 2023. On Friday, Lindsay took to social media to celebrate Luai's second birthday and shared photos of his elaborate dinosaur-themed party.

"You are the deepest love we have ever known, the wildest adventure, and the most beautiful purpose," Lindsay wrote in the caption to accompany the Instagram carousel. "You have given our lives a whole new meaning, and we are grateful every single day."

The images shared by Lindsay showed the party had taken place in a garden filled with large dinosaur figures, balloons arches in green, cream and bronze, shelves of dinosaur toys and even a big chicken coop.

Luai's face wasn't captured in any of the shots, but the toddler was seen playing with his friends and being cuddled by his proud mother.

Another image showed Luai's cake, which boasted green icing and three brightly coloured prehistoric figures on top.

Lindsay began her online birthday tribute to her son by telling followers how he had changed her life.

"Happy Birthday to our sunshine, our sweetest boy, our heart, Luai!" the Freakier Friday actress wrote. "Watching you grow has been the greatest joy of our life. You light up every room (and keep us all on our toes), and we are so proud to be your mama and daddy."

As the star signed off the heartfelt message, she revealed she loves her son "more than words can say" and looked forward to another year of "cuddles, giggles and magic".