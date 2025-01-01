Sophie Turner: 'Love scenes with Kit Harington were really weird'

Sophie Turner has admitted shooting love scenes with Kit Harington was "really weird".

The pair starred as half-siblings in hit TV series Game of Thrones, with Sophie playing Sansa Stark while Kit portrayed Jon Snow.

New gothic horror The Dreadful sees the stars reunited, but Sophie has insisted their onscreen relationship is rather different this time.

"I did a movie last year which I'm really excited about with my old but very good friend Kit Harington, who played my brother on Game of Thrones," the 29-year-old actress told Vogue in a new video. "We're doing a gothic horror... but we play lovers."

Sophie then jokingly apologised to Game of Thrones fans as she continued, "Sorry, guys. It's really weird for all of us."

Although Sansa and Jon believed they were half-siblings in the early seasons of Game of Thrones, it was later revealed they were cousins. This sparked hope among fans of the fantasy drama that the characters could embark on a romantic relationship.

Sophie was quizzed on the speculation in 2016, and while she admitted it was a possibility, she insisted it would be hard to keep a straight face.

"Things could happen, things couldn't happen. They are cousins and it is Game of Thrones," she told Access Hollywood. "I could not do that with Kit. There's no way I could do those kind of scenes with Kit - I'd laugh way too much."

In The Dreadful, Sophie plays outsider Anne, whose solitary life is turned upside down when a man from her past, played by Kit, returns and sets off a sequence of events that will change her life.

While Sophie has joked about feeling uncomfortable shooting romantic scenes with 38-year-old Kit, it was previously revealed she had recommended him for the role in The Dreadful.