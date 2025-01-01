Willem Dafoe in talks to reunite with Robert Eggers for Werwulf

Willem Dafoe is in talks to reunite with his regular collaborator Robert Eggers on the upcoming horror movie Werwulf.

If the veteran actor signs on for the medieval werewolf horror, it will mark the fourth consecutive time Dafoe has appeared in an Eggers film, as they previously worked together on The Lighthouse, The Northman and Nosferatu.

Werwulf is shaping up to be something of a Nosferatu reunion. Earlier this week, it was reported that Aaron Taylor-Johnson would star in the film, while Lily-Rose Depp was in talks.

All three stars appeared in Eggers' 2024 vampire movie. Rose-Depp starred as Ellen Hutter, a woman with a psychic connection with the vampire, Taylor-Johnson played Friedrich Harding, the husband of Ellen's best friend, and Dafoe appeared as occult expert Professor Albin Eberhart von Franz.

Last month, it was also reported that Eggers and Dafoe were already plotting another movie collaboration. The director is said to be writing a reimagining of Charles Dickens's festive ghost story, A Christmas Carol, with Dafoe in mind to play Ebenezer Scrooge.

Eggers will direct Werwulf from a script he co-wrote with Icelandic novelist and poet Sjón, with whom he wrote his 2022 Viking epic The Northman.

Werwulf, which is slated to open in U.S. cinemas on Christmas Day next year, is set in 13th-century England and features Old English dialogue.

Earlier this year, Eggers teased the film during a Q&A, saying, "It's a medieval werewolf movie. And it's also the darkest thing I've ever written. By far."