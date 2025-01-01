Songwriter Alan Bergman dies aged 99

Lyricist Alan Bergman has passed away at the age of 99.

Bergman, who was one-half of a songwriting duo with his late wife Marilyn, died at his home in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

According to Deadline, family spokesman Ken Sunshine said Bergman had suffered from respiratory issues in recent months, but continued to write songs until his death. His daughter Julie Bergman was by his side when he passed away.

Alan and Marilyn Bergman were best known for writing the lyrics for songs in film and television. They won Oscars for writing The Way We Were, taken from the 1973 film of the same name starring Barbra Streisand and Robert Redford, and The Windmills of Your Mind, from the 1968 version of The Thomas Crown Affair.

The duo also wrote In the Heat of the Night with Quincy Jones for the 1967 film of the same name, the theme songs for TV shows like Good Times and Maude and Alice, and the stage musicals Something More! and Ballroom.

Over the course of their career, the husband-and-wife duo scored 16 Oscar nominations and won three, as well as two Grammys and four Emmys. They were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1980.

Alan was married to Marilyn from 1958 until her death in January 2022. She was 93.

He is survived by his daughter, writer and producer Julie Bergman, and granddaughter Emily Sender.