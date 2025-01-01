Hailey Bieber reveals stress has caused health issues

Hailey Bieber has revealed stress is taking a toll on her skin.

The 28-year-old star took to social media on Thursday evening to share her health woes with her 55.3 million followers. As she explained she was suffering from a perioral dermatitis flare up, Hailey revealed the triggers that usually upset her equilibrium include lack of sleep and anxiety.

The mother-of-one uploaded a selfie to her Instagram Stories to highlight the redness around her chin, and added the message: "Always flares up when I'm traveling a lot, sleep deprived, hormones, the wrong SPF, new products, stress."

Perioral dermatitis is common among young female adults and often presents as pink, scaly patches, or small inflammatory papules and pustules around the mouth and nostrils.

In another slide Hailey revealed the "minimal" steps she follows to deal with the inflammatory skin rash.

"What I use when I have a flare: so minimal. rinse my face with water, prescription Azelaic, Hypochlorous acid, Clindamycin, Glazing Milk," she explained as she posted another selfie.

Glazing Milk is a product from the skincare range Rhode, which Hailey sold to e.l.f. Beauty in May for $1 billion (£743,000,000).

The skincare post comes shortly after Hailey responded to speculation about her husband Justin Bieber's finances.

It had been reported Hailey made the Rhode deal in order for Justin to settle the commission he owes to former manager Scooter Braun, and repay his loan from Braun's company HYBE.

Hailey has since insisted there's no link between Justin's finances and her business dealings.

"The historic sale of Rhode is a huge accomplishment for Hailey and is completely separate from her husband and his business affairs," a representative for the model told DailyMail.com.