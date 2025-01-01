Jennifer Kaytin Robinson 'took swings' with I Know What You Did Last Summer

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson feels "proud" of the "swings" she took with I Know What You Did Last Summer.

The 37-year-old director helmed the new slasher film, and Jennifer doesn't have any regrets about her approach to the project.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "I unfortunately know that not everyone is going to like this because we took swings. But I’m really proud of those swings, and what I hope is that even if you don’t like it, you can be like, ‘Huh, cool swing.'"

Jennifer insists she isn't bothered by criticism of her movie or her approach to the franchise.

She explained: "People are going to have thoughts and feelings and opinions, and that’s not a negative."

Jennifer actually welcomes anything that sparks conversations and ignites the imaginations of young people.

The director cited Ryan Coogler's Sinners and Celine Song's The Materialists as two recent movies that have stirred the interest of the public.

She explained: "Having discourse, good or bad, it doesn’t really matter, just talk about [movies] and make them feel like they have a place in culture. Everybody wants to be a part of culture."

Jennifer has also encouraged "indie-leaning filmmakers" to make more commercially-minded movies.

The director said: "I want there to be more filmmakers, especially indie-leaning filmmakers, who want to and are excited about and understand the assignment of commerciality and making commercial films. They can still feel original but are meant to be commercial. And I want studios to bring up filmmakers so that we can find that middle again. I miss the middle."

Jennifer Love Hewitt has reprised the role of Julie James for the new I Know What You Did Last Summer movie.

And the 46-year-old actress - who starred in the original I Know What You Did Last Summer in 1997 - recently revealed that she can still relate to the teenage version of herself, even though she's experienced so much in her life.

Asked if she still feels connected to the 18-year-old version of herself, Jennifer told The Hollywood Reporter: "Yeah, I do. Very much so.

"It’s interesting that you ask that. I’ve definitely had a loss of innocence and trauma in my life. Some of my friends don’t [feel this way], but I still feel uniquely connected to my youth and who I was then. I carry her with me, and that’s an important thing to do as you get older.

"When you lose that, you lose something very drastic. So I still feel very connected to that part of my life, for sure."

Jennifer also admitted that returning to the horror franchise has made her "a little jumpier".

The film star said: "I left that behind for a while, and now I’m definitely like, 'What was that!?' I’m a little jumpier now that the movie is back in my life."