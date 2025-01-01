Ryan Phillippe to appear in I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel

There are plans for Ryan Phillippe to appear in an I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel.

While Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr have reprised their roles as Julie James and Ray Bronson from the 1997 movie and Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Helen Shivers makes a brief cameo despite being killed off in the original, Ryan’s Barry Cox does not appear in the new film.

However, director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson revealed that although she couldn’t find a way to bring back Cox – who died in the 1997 movie – she already has an idea on how to “integrate Ryan into a sequel”.

She told PEOPLE: "It just got to be too much. We have a Barry Cox mention. He gets a shout-out. But, yeah, it started to feel like too many ideas. But it is not for a lack of love of Ryan — he is amazing. And I do think there is a very fun way to integrate Ryan into a sequel that I hope happens."

Ryan, 50, previously joked about not being included in the new film.

Speaking on the Just for Variety podcast, he said: “I feel like I made the wrong move dying in all of these projects because then when they’re resurrected, I don’t get to be a part of them. I used to think it was cool. I’m like, ‘If I could take a character to their last moment.' Now, I’m like, ‘What are you thinking? No, you want to live in case there’s more movies to be made.'

"But it’s cool to see that those films, those projects have endured — that had the impact culturally that they did — that they would want to revisit them. It definitely makes you feel like a dinosaur or aware of your age. But at the same time it’s a compliment to something that you were a part of that succeeded."