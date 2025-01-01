Lena Dunham reflects on being recognised in public during Girls stint

Lena Dunham has reflected on being recognised in public while starring in Girls.

The Girls creator and actress was often stopped in the street while starring in the comedy-drama series alongside Allison Williams, Zosia Mamet and Jemima Kirke.

"I used to get recognised a lot when I was doing Girls," Lena told Interview Magazine. "One time, a guy literally called out to me, 'Lena Dunham, you have t**s just like my sister's.' So much to unpack there."

However, since the show ended after six seasons in 2017, the actress doesn't get recognised in the street as often.

"But that doesn't happen anymore," she told the publication. "I feel so lucky because whenever anyone says hi to me, it's either a cool funny girl or a cool funny gay man. I mean, I look like most chubby 5'4' women. It's like, 'Is that my friend from camp? Or is it that the girl from Girls?'"

Elsewhere in the interview, Lena reflected on the criticism she received about her body while she was on the show.

"I don't go online very often, but if I ever dare to look at comments about myself, someone will say something like, 'I can't believe we made such a big deal about her when she was so small, and now she's huge,'" she said.

She then noted that appearing on the show had made her realise that no matter what she looked like, she was going to be scrutinised by the public.

"Now, people like to act like they feel bad about what they said before, while also commenting on how they're worried about your weight gain," Lena explained. "It's part of why I'm like, 'I don't need to brush my hair.' It's not depression; it's just the idea that I'm going to protect myself by looking a certain way - that veil was pulled away very early."