Sydney Sweeney felt she was 'living in a dream' filming with Amanda Seyfried

Sydney Sweeney felt like she was "living in a dream" filming The Housemaid with Amanda Seyfried.

In the upcoming psychological thriller, the Euphoria actress plays the titular housemaid Millie, who is hired to work for a rich couple, Nina and Andrew, portrayed by Seyfried and It Ends With Us actor Brandon Sklenar.

Sweeney reflected on the shoot in an interview with Bustle and shared that acting opposite the Mean Girls and Mamma Mia! actress was a dream come true.

"Working with Amanda (was) the most fun experience ever. She's so cool. I felt like I was living in a dream," she gushed. "I was like, 'Oh my God, is this happening?'"

She added, "It was such a fast shoot, but we're really, really excited for everyone to see it."

Sweeney noted that she was "such a huge fan" of Freida McFadden's bestselling book, her cousins had "all read it", and her mom was "obsessed" with it.

Sweeney and Seyfried filmed the movie in New Jersey between January and March this year, and they celebrated the start of production by lip syncing to audio from a TikTok review of the book on set. The fun behind-the-scenes video also featured their director Paul Feig and co-star Michele Morrone, who plays groundskeeper Enzo.

The Housemaid is set to be released on Christmas Day.