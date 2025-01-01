Josh Lucas marries Brianna Ruffalo

Josh Lucas and Brianna Ruffalo have married in Rome.

The Yellowstone star and the Los Angeles TV meteorologist tied the knot in a picturesque ceremony in Vatican City.

"Mr and Mrs," Ruffalo wrote on Instagram alongside several black-and-white photos from their elegant ceremony.

"Incredibly blessed to receive this sacrament together inside the heart of the Catholic Church and holy city."

Lucas gushed about their sweet romance in the comments.

"I love you," the Sweet Home Alabama star wrote. "Easily one of the greatest days of my life. I am so, so grateful."

On his own Instagram account, the actor shared a behind-the-scenes look at the nuptials.

Alongside a photo of him admiring his wife on the cobblestone streets of Vatican City, he posted, "Many, many people to thank for this to come."

The couple's ceremony comes a year after the pair got engaged during another romantic trip to Italy.

"Almost two years ago this fall, and with no expectations, Josh walked into my life," Ruffalo said shortly after he popped the question.

"We knew almost immediately we had each found our person in a way we've never experienced, on every level."

"This was the easiest and best question I've ever answered," she continued. "So, here's to forever with my love, my best friend. I can't wait to keep living this life with you."