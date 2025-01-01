Paul Wesley engaged to model Natalie Kuckenburg

Paul Wesley is engaged to his girlfriend of three years, Natalie Kuckenberg.

The Vampire Diaries star asked the model to marry him, and she announced the news on Instagram on Saturday.

Kuckenburg's ring was front and centre in the post, which included a black-and-white snap of her and Wesley holding hands.

"Yes," she captioned the close-up shot of her oval-cut sparkler. "Always and forever."

Wesley marked the moment by sharing a photograph of himself and Kuckenburg posing close together.

On Thursday last week, the pair was spotted soaking up the sun - and sharing a kiss - in Italy, on the Amalfi Coast.

"A beautiful time in Tuscany," the Star Trek star wrote alongside a holiday post.

Wesley and Kuckenburg were first spotted together on holiday in Italy in November 2022.

"There are two people that are the funniest people in my life," he told People magazine last year. "Number one, my dog, and number two, frankly, my girlfriend.

"I think the reason we get along so well is because all we do is laugh, and I think it's probably one of the most important things in a relationship."

Wesley was previously married to Brad Pitt's current squeeze, Ines de Ramon. The former couple split in 2022, and their divorce was finalised in 2024.