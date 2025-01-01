Nicholas Hoult recalls first time crashing race car

Nicholas Hoult felt "embarrassed" when he crashed his race car for the first time earlier this year.

The Superman actor, who is an avid racing driver, suffered his first crash while participating in the Ferrari Challenge at Daytona International Speedway in Florida.

Recalling the incident, Hoult admitted on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast that he was "probably pushing a little bit too hard" on the back straight before hitting the zone where he needed to slow down to navigate a chicane.

"You're braking from 170-180(mph) and I lost the back end into the tyres," he recalled. "I was embarrassed. It's a weird thing. When I felt the crash happening, I was like, 'Ah!' At that moment, there's nothing you can do about it; it's too late. There's a little bit of time slowing.

"You just go, 'Oh, this is what's happening, this is what it feels like.' Because it's out of your control. Then it hit the tyres... the team were happily surprised there wasn't as much damage as there could have been to the car."

The British actor shared that he went back out in the car the following day and approached the turn "real tentative" because he was worried it could happen again, especially as he and his team didn't know "what (he) did wrong" due to lost data.

The 35-year-old acknowledged that he's had a run of bad luck, as he tore his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) playing basketball several weeks after the Daytona crash.

"I'm in the wars at the moment. I had the crash, I've done the knee... there's a little bit of doubt creeping in occasionally now, like, 'This stuff never used to happen,'" he shared.

Hoult will undergo surgery on his ACL after filming his upcoming action movie, How to Rob a Bank.