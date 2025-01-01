Jodie Turner-Smith shaved off eyebrows for Tron: Ares role

Jodie Turner-Smith chose to shave off her eyebrows for her role in Tron: Ares.

The Acolyte star surprised fans in March 2022 when she posted a selfie showing her eyebrows being shaved off alongside the caption, "Bye bye brows."

Turner-Smith has now revealed that she shaved them for her role in the upcoming sci-fi movie, and she did so without getting permission from director Joachim Rønning.

"Joachim actually was not down for that idea," she laughed in an interview with Empire magazine. "They wanted me to go blonde, so I did, and I also bleached my eyebrows. And then I thought, 'You know what? It's gonna look better if the eyebrows are gone. If anyone's upset, I'll just tell them the bleach made them fall out.' It was one of those times of asking for forgiveness rather than permission."

In the third instalment in the Tron franchise, Turner-Smith plays Athena, second-in-command to Jared Leto's Ares, a highly sophisticated program who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission.

Describing Athena, the Queen & Slim star shared, "She is hardcore and fierce and strong and loyal. It's really fun to play somebody who's just totally uncompromising and brazenly going about accomplishing their objectives. And I was really willing to take that on right now. I was like, 'Ooh, villain era, let's go.'"

Tron: Ares, the follow-up to 2010's Tron: Legacy, also stars Evan Peters, Greta Lee and franchise mainstay Jeff Bridges, who is once again back as Kevin Flynn.

The film will be released in cinemas on 10 October.