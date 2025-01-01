Scott Wolf drops restraining order against ex wife

Scott Wolf has dropped his restraining order against his estranged wife, Kelley Wolf.

The Party of Five star has been granted temporary sole custody of their three children.

The restraining order was dropped after the exes reached a new temporary agreement detailing custody, finances and communication, according to court documents obtained by People magazine.

According to the new agreement, Kelley will have "liberal" supervised visitation with their teen/tween kids. She will also get three supervised video or phone calls per week with them, and is allowed to respond if they initiate contact.

Neither Scott nor Kelley is allowed to discuss the divorce with their children or the kids' relationship with the other parent.

The two are also not allowed to post about one another, their divorce, or their children on social media.

Last week, Kelley claimed she was put on a second involuntary hold (compulsory assessment and/or treatment in mental health services) and a victim of "police brutality".

"I was held for 7 days and they tried to keep me for 90. I will not be quiet anymore. I cannot be quiet anymore," she claimed via her Instagram Stories while sharing a photo of her bruised arm.

"This is from the police. I will get myself safe but I'm asking for help. This is the second time."