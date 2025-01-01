Wilmer Valderrama welcomes second baby with fiancee Amanda Pacheco

Wilmer Valderrama has welcomed a new baby with Amanda Pacheco.

The NCIS star and his fiancée announced the birth of their second child together, a son named Wolf Monte Valderrama.

The couple also share a four-year-old daughter, Nakano Oceana.

Valderrama and Pacheco shared their baby news in a joint Instagram post that features several black and white photos of their precious new addition.

In one pic, Nakano is holding her baby brother.

Valderrama, who starred as Fez on That '70s Show from 1998 until 2006, has said he "was born to be a dad".

The actor spoke with People magazine in February when he and Pacheco announced they were expecting again.

"Like you could in fact lift a car if you had to," he shared. "Personally, being a dad has been the most fulfilling feeling."

Wilmer and Amanda were first romantically linked in 2019, and the TV star popped the question on New Year's Day in 2020.

The following year, the pair welcomed their first child.

During an interview with Parents, Valderrama recalled first falling for Pacheco and said he had felt "a gravitational pull" towards her.

"There was just something about her that told me I needed to know this person," he explained.